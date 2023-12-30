Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended

In a significant development in the Indian judicial system, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been recommended for the position of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. This recommendation comes following the elevation of former Chief Justice Augustine George Masih to the Supreme Court. Justice Shrivastava is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

Reshuffling in the Judiciary

The Supreme Court Collegium, responsible for the appointment and transfer of judges in India’s higher judiciary, has announced the names of Chief Justices for several High Courts, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Jharkhand, and Allahabad. The recommendations were made taking into consideration each judge’s contribution to the judiciary, their experience, and the number of reported judgments authored by them.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi to Gauhati High Court

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, noted for his integrity and significant contribution to the judiciary, including his 652 reported judgments during his tenure at the Rajasthan High Court, has been recommended as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. This seat was left vacant by the former Chief Justice’s elevation to the apex court.

Other Appointments

Other recommended appointments include Justice Arun Bhansali as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. These appointments are expected to take effect soon, marking a significant reshuffling within the Indian judiciary.