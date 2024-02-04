Significant Increase in Antidepressant Usage in Taiwan Amid Global Mental Health Crisis

Recent data unveiled by Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has revealed a startling surge in antidepressant usage across the country. In 2022, over 1.65 million Taiwanese citizens turned to these medications, showcasing a sharp rise of approximately 320,000 from 2018. This increase is evident in both the youth and elderly populations, mirroring a global trend, particularly accentuated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising Youth Depression and Anxiety

Studies have suggested that the digital age, characterized by omnipresent social media, has been a significant contributor to heightened rates of depression and anxiety among individuals under 40. The fear of missing out, online bullying, and a sense of exclusion have been identified as potential triggers affecting their mental health. In response to this escalating crisis, the Department of Mental Health has launched a youth mental health support program. This initiative offers free counseling, which has been widely utilized by the target demographic.

Challenges in Mental Health Care

However, despite these measures, a study by the National Health Research Institute has indicated that a substantial number of people exhibiting symptoms of depression do not seek treatment. While the National Health Insurance system provides easy access to medication, antidepressants are commonly used to treat various conditions, not just depression and anxiety. Additionally, other treatments, including psychotherapy and non-medication therapies, are also available. As Taiwan transitions towards becoming a super-aged society, it anticipates significant challenges in mental health care.

Screening for Depression

Since 2011, the Health Promotion Administration has incorporated a depression test into adult health examinations. Research indicates that this screening tool has enhanced the probability of diagnosing and treating depression. However, there remains a considerable number of undiagnosed cases. The causes of depression among the elderly population typically stem from financial and health concerns, while relationship or work-related issues often afflict younger individuals.