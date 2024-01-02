en English
Significant Improvement in Ohio’s Healthcare Landscape

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape

Ohio has recently witnessed significant strides in its healthcare landscape, now ranking 38th nationwide, a testament to the state’s commitment to the health and wellness of its residents.

World-class facilities like the Cleveland Clinic, known for its top-ranking specialties, have contributed massively to this improvement. This institution, along with others across the state, are providing high-quality healthcare services that were previously unavailable or inaccessible to many residents.

Embracing the Affordable Care Act

In a bid to reduce the number of uninsured residents, which stood at 1.5 million nonelderly in 2012, Ohio has warmly embraced the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The state has expanded Medicaid and offered private insurance plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace, a move that has been applauded by healthcare experts and advocates alike.

Public Health Campaigns and Services

The Ohio Department of Health has taken a proactive approach in promoting wellbeing among Ohioans through various health programs. Ranging from initiatives on addiction and chronic diseases to vaccination, these campaigns have found their way into schools, workplaces, and community settings.

In 2016, Ohio legalized medical marijuana, with access strictly limited to patients with qualifying conditions and certification from approved medical providers.

Focus on Mental Health

Mindful of the nearly 2 million adults grappling with mental health issues, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has rolled out programs to provide support and care.

Moreover, the state’s emergency medical services (EMS) are primed to provide rapid response and critical care in the event of emergencies, further boosting the healthcare infrastructure within the state.

Managed Care Plans and Updates

Managed Care Plans in Ohio, through the Medicaid and CHIP state plan, have been instrumental in improving the healthcare system. The state has partnered with organizations such as Buckeye and the Ohio Managed Care Organizations to simplify diabetes management for both providers and patients.

Buckeye has introduced a new payment option via the Virtual Credit Card program and has been working with Optum to perform prepayment claim reviews. Notable pharmacy changes for Medicare plans are also slated for 2024, including drug removals with alternatives and Step Therapy programs developed to encourage the use of lower cost medication alternatives first.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

