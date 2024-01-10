en English
Health

Significant Decline Recorded in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Significant Decline Recorded in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune

In a breakthrough development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a significant decline in the incidence of rabies among the city’s stray dog population. The year 2023 saw only 24 cases compared to 70 in the preceding year, marking a 30% reduction in infections. This improvement comes as a result of concerted efforts by the PMC, Animal Birth Control (ABC) contractors, and non-governmental organizations aimed at managing and controlling the spread of the deadly disease.

Statistical Overview

An analysis of data over the past six years reveals that PMC has recorded 1,282 suspected and 840 confirmed rabies cases among strays, maintaining a consistent infection rate of 66%. However, 2023 saw a remarkable decrease in the infection rate, which dropped to 40%. This is a significant achievement and serves as an encouraging sign that the city’s efforts are making a tangible impact.

Efforts to Control Rabies

PMC’s effective strategies include the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program and other proactive measures. Suspected rabies-infected dogs are isolated and quarantined. If found to be uninfected, they are safely released back into their environment. In fatal cases, a thorough brain tissue analysis is conducted using antigen testing and PCR. Following the detection of positive cases, PMC spearheads mass vaccination drives and community awareness initiatives to prevent further spread.

Key Factors Behind the Reduction

The decrease in rabies cases is attributed to multiple factors. A significant one is the reduction in the stray dog population, thanks to the relentless efforts of PMC, ABC contractors, and NGOs. These organizations have also conducted proactive vaccination campaigns, which have played a crucial role in curbing the disease. Improved responses in areas with confirmed rabies cases have also contributed to the decline. PMC has further ramped up immunization and sterilization efforts, extending their operations even to weekends. However, the sterilization of puppies under six months remains a challenge.

In conclusion, it’s clear that sustainably controlling the stray dog population and enhancing preventive measures are key to eradicating rabies. The city’s significant progress in 2023 is a testament to the efficacy of these efforts and provides a beacon of hope for a rabies-free future.

Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

