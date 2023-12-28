en English
Health

Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
In a marked stride for cardiovascular medicine, 2023 witnessed significant advancements aimed at curbing the surge of heart disease, the leading cause of death across most demographics in the United States. With forecasts hinting at over 130 million adults developing some form of cardiovascular disease by 2035, the pioneering breakthroughs in this sphere have been nothing short of remarkable.

Glucose-Lowering Drugs: A New Frontier

The utilization of glucose-lowering drugs for people with type 2 diabetes has emerged as a significant development. These medications have demonstrated potential not only in reducing cardiovascular events but also in ameliorating heart health in non-diabetic individuals with obesity. Semaglutide, in particular, has shown benefits for those suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity. Another trial spotlighted the cardiovascular merits of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, particularly in diminishing cardiovascular-related deaths and nonfatal heart events in overweight or obese patients without diabetes.

Emerging Role of Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide, another medication for type 2 diabetes, has shown considerable promise in inducing weight loss and mitigating cardiovascular risks. These findings underscore the potential of diabetes medications in cardiovascular treatment and prevention, especially for those grappling with obesity.

Preventive Strategies and Concerns

Preventive strategies targeting lipid management and hypertension have also been in the spotlight, with groundbreaking innovations like bi-annual injectable medications offering a more convenient treatment regimen. However, concerns over cost have cast a shadow over their wider adoption.

Interwoven Health Conditions

The American Heart Association’s Scientific Statement on cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic (CKM) syndrome emphasized the intertwined nature of obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. It underscored the need for further research and improved prevention and management strategies.

Endovascular Thrombectomy: A Leap Forward in Stroke Treatment

Endovascular thrombectomy, a procedure to remove stroke-causing blood clots, has emerged as a significant advancement in stroke treatment, offering hope for improved patient outcomes.

Personalized Medicine: The Future of Treatment

Professor Murray Cairns and his Precision Medicine team at the Hunter Medical Research Institute and University of Newcastle have discovered a way of predicting who will respond to blood pressure treatments to lower sodium in the body, using individual genetics to inform treatment. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize global health by targeting medications accurately based on an individual’s genetic risk of developing high blood pressure.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

