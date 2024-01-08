en English
Health

Sierra Leone’s Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Sierra Leone’s Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away

Sierra Leone is in mourning following the demise of Dr. Edward Nahim, a stalwart in the mental health sector, who passed away on January 1, 2024, at the age of 79. His death, caused by a heart attack, has left a void in the country’s psychiatric community and beyond. With a remarkable career spanning over four decades at the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Hospital in Freetown, Dr. Nahim was a beacon of hope and resilience during the country’s most challenging times, including the civil war and the Ebola outbreak.

A Legacy of Compassion and Dedication

Despite the official retirement age, Dr. Nahim continued to serve tirelessly, focusing on patients grappling with alcohol and drug abuse issues. Born on December 18, 1944, to a mixed Middle Eastern and African heritage, he was well-versed in several languages and was raised with exposure to both Muslim and Christian traditions. Choosing to serve his country over more lucrative opportunities abroad, he returned to Sierra Leone after earning his medical degree in Ukraine.

The Voice for Mental Health in Sierra Leone

Dr. Nahim was deeply troubled by the state of mental health care in Sierra Leone, a country where less than 1 percent of the population has access to treatment for mental illnesses. Despite the lack of infrastructure and prevailing social stigma, he devoted his time and resources to improve mental health care in the country. His unrelenting efforts culminated in international recognition, including the prestigious Commander of the Order of Rokel.

Remembering Dr. Nahim

Dr. Nahim leaves behind a family, including his wife, two daughters, and siblings who share the grief of a nation. His funeral and burial ceremony will be held on January 5, 2024, in Pepel. As Sierra Leone mourns, the legacy of Dr. Edward Nahim will continue to inspire and guide the journey towards better mental health care in the country.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

