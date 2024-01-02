en English
Africa

Sierra Leone: In the Grip of ‘Kush’, the Zombie Drug

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Sierra Leone is grappling with an unprecedented drug epidemic that is threatening to destabilize its society. At the heart of this crisis is ‘Kush’, a new and highly addictive substance that is wreaking havoc on the lives of its users and sending shockwaves through the country. The situation is so severe that it is now being deemed the worst drug crisis in Africa.

The Deadly Allure of Kush

Kush, a synthetic cannabinoid-like drug, has rapidly gained infamy for its alarming potency and destructive impact. Users report becoming addicted after just one use, leading them down a spiral of dependency that is hard to break free from. The drug induces a long-lasting hypnotic high and is as dangerous as heroin and cocaine, as per experts. What sets Kush apart is its macabre ingredient list, which includes ground-up human bones.

The Toll on Sierra Leone

The repercussions of this drug crisis are far-reaching. The Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital, the frontline in the battle against Kush, has been overwhelmed, handling nearly 2,000 cases of Kush addicts in 2023, a significant jump from a mere 47 cases in 2020. However, with only five psychiatrists in the entire country, the healthcare system is ill-equipped to tackle this onslaught. The crisis is amplified by a youth unemployment rate of 60%, with jobless individuals turning to Kush as an escape from reality. The drug’s impact is not only psychological but also physical, leading to serious infections, open wounds, and fatalities, with an estimated dozen deaths weekly in Sierra Leone.

Spreading Across West Africa

The Kush epidemic is not confined to Sierra Leone. It has also infiltrated other West African countries such as Liberia and Guinea, propelled by weak regulation and high prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder. This widespread issue underscores the urgency for robust intervention and cooperation across borders to combat this deadly drug crisis.

Africa Crime Health
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

