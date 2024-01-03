en English
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

Sibannac Inc., a Nevada corporation, has declared its intention to spin off brands and companies from its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Campus Community, in preparation for their own initial public offerings (IPOs). These companies, which have been developed and nurtured through the Campus’ incubation process, are fully autonomous with existing revenues.

The planned IPOs are not contingent on Sibannac’s status, and the parent company is currently completing due diligence on institutions to manage the offerings. There are also considerations to uplist Sibannac itself. Legacy shareholders are provided an opportunity to invest in the offerings at the same price as broker-dealers.

The Campus Community Transitioning to Merchant Bank

The Campus Community, as part of this strategic realignment, will now function as a merchant bank and is potentially filing under the 1940 investment act. The shift in function is a testament to the organization’s evolving identity and its commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem of wellness brands.

Sibannac’s Retail Venture: The Kavern

In other news, Sibannac has unveiled The Kavern, its first retail Kava/Kratom bar based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Kavern is scheduled for a soft opening soon and promises a diverse range of products. Patrons can look forward to Kratom beverages, hemp-derived THC gummies, and a hangover remedy named NOHO amongst the offerings.

Sibannac Ventures into Functional Foods

Expanding its product portfolio, Sibannac is also exploring the functional foods category. A line extension is under consideration, which includes compounds that aid in the metabolization of alcohol. The company is currently in preliminary talks with a developer of a clinically proven compound to reduce blood alcohol levels, further attesting to its commitment to wellness and health.

Founded in 1999, Sibannac specializes in premium wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space, with a particular emphasis on Kratom and Hemp-derived goods. It operates a cGMP compliant facility and offers contract manufacturing and white labeling services. Through its marketing subsidiary, The Campus Co, Sibannac also lends support to other wellness brands.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

