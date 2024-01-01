en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album ‘Reasonable Woman’

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album ‘Reasonable Woman’

Pop sensation Sia graced the public sphere once more, making a star-studded appearance at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soiree. This marks her first public outing since undergoing liposuction, a fact she had candidly shared with her fans just three weeks prior. Cloaked in an ethereal white ensemble and sporting a matching headpiece, Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, radiated confidence, her transformed figure a testament to her recent medical intervention.

Transparent Conversations: The Sia Way

Known for her unfiltered dialogues with her fans, Sia had openly discussed her weight gain, attributing it to medication. She laid bare the reality of her decision to undergo liposuction, shattering any misconceptions about her transformation being the result of dieting and exercising. The star went a step further, sharing details of a previous facelift procedure, all in a bid to promote honest discussions about body image issues.

Battling Bipolar Disorder and Stereotypes

Sia’s openness extends beyond her physical struggles. The singer, who has been vocal about her battle with bipolar disorder, has continually challenged the pressures of fitting into the pop star stereotype. Her body image struggles, intertwined with her mental health battles, have been laid out in the open, fostering a sense of relatability and vulnerability that has endeared her to fans.

A New Chapter in Music and Life

As Sia steps back into the limelight, she’s also preparing to launch her tenth studio album, ‘Reasonable Woman,’ slated for release in spring 2024. This follows a hiatus since her last album in 2016. The Australian artist’s personal life has also undergone significant transformations, with her tying the knot with Dan Bernard in May of this year. Through it all, Sia continues to chart her journey towards self-confidence, particularly within the stage’s larger-than-life context.

0
Health Music World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers

By Israel Ojoko

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity

By Olalekan Adigun

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annu ...
@Health · 19 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annu ...
heart comment 0
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
New Year’s Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor’s Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
16 seconds
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
5 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
10 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
17 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
17 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
17 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
18 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
18 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
30 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
46 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
49 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
51 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
52 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
52 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app