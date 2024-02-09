Shuck 'n' Roll: BC's Inaugural Oyster Shucking Fundraiser for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

A symphony of shells and celebration will echo through Smitty's Oyster House on Main Street as it hosts the inaugural 'Shuck 'n' Roll' event this Thursday, February 29. The festive gathering, starting at 5 p.m., aims to raise funds for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. Competitive spirit and camaraderie will be on full display as two-person teams from various BC oyster bars go head-to-head in an oyster shucking contest.

The Players and Their Stages

Representing the crème de la crème of BC's oyster establishments, participating teams hail from Smitty's Oyster House in Gibsons, Harbour Oyster + Bar, Rodney's Oyster House, Chewie's Smoke & Oyster Bar, and Fanny Bay Oyster Bar. These seasoned shuckers will showcase their skills, speed, and precision, all in the name of a noble cause.

A Personal Mission and A Philanthropic Endeavor

Shane Laird, General Manager of Smitty's Oyster House on Main Street, and owner Matthew Thompson are the driving forces behind this philanthropic initiative. Thompson, who underwent a successful liver transplant at Vancouver General Hospital in September 2022, seeks to contribute to the purchase of new equipment and bolster patient care programs for the Solid Organ Transplant Unit.

The VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation serves as Vancouver Coastal Health's primary philanthropic partner, raising funds to support specialized adult health care services and research. The Foundation's work benefits not only Vancouver but all British Columbians.

Beyond the Shuck 'n' Roll: Entertainment and Galentine's Day

The Shuck 'n' Roll event will be hosted by James Baker, founder of the Bikers for Autism Society, and will feature a live DJ, entertainment, a silent auction, and complimentary paella. Limited tickets are available for $20.

In the spirit of love and friendship, Smitty's Oyster House will also celebrate Galentine's Day on February 13 and Valentine's Day on February 14, offering special menu items for these occasions. Reservations are open, and the venue is available for booking private functions.

As Smitty's Oyster House on Main Street prepares to welcome guests for an evening of spirited competition, delicious fare, and fundraising, the 'Shuck 'n' Roll' event promises to be a memorable occasion. The inaugural event not only showcases the talents of BC's top oyster shuckers but also supports a cause close to the hearts of the Smitty's Oyster House community.