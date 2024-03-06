Shropshire Marks 40th No Smoking Day: Uniting Communities for Healthier Futures

As Shropshire approaches the significant milestone of the 40th anniversary of No Smoking Day on March 13, 2024, the county is rallying its communities to support smokers on their journey to quitting. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective effort required to overcome the challenge of smoking, a habit that claims the lives of 64,000 England residents annually. With smoking rates in Shropshire at about 10% among adults, slightly lower than the national average, the focus intensifies on reducing these numbers further and moving towards a smoke-free future.

Advertisment

Understanding the Impact

Smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death in England, presenting a stark reality that quitting can significantly improve one's health. The statistics in Shropshire reveal a mixed picture, with smoking in pregnancy showing a higher percentage than the national average. Hospital admissions related to smoking conditions underscore the urgent need for effective cessation strategies. Quitting smoking not only promises a healthier life but also offers financial relief, with smokers spending an average of £38.59 a week on tobacco.

Supporting the Journey to Quit

Advertisment

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care, emphasizes the importance of quitting and the availability of support for those ready to take the step. The NHS's Better Health initiative and local services offer a range of resources, including the NHS Quit Smoking app and advice on stop smoking aids. Importantly, the use of nicotine vapes in conjunction with stop smoking services has shown promising results, with almost two-thirds of adults successfully quitting.

Expanding Support through Social Prescribing

The county's Social Prescribing programme plays a crucial role in supporting individuals wishing to quit smoking. By offering non-medical support tailored to a wide range of needs, the programme facilitates access to various services that enhance health and wellbeing. With the option for self-referral, it ensures that help is readily accessible to those in need, reinforcing the community's commitment to public health.

As No Smoking Day 2024 approaches, the collective efforts in Shropshire reflect a community united in its resolve to support smokers through their quitting journey. This landmark anniversary not only highlights the strides made in tobacco control but also reinforces the commitment to a healthier, smoke-free future. The path to quitting smoking is challenging, yet with the right support and community backing, individuals are empowered to make significant changes for their health and wellbeing.