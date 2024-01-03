en English
Health

Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
In an effort to support community-based initiatives aimed at promoting wellbeing and independence, Shropshire Council has announced the launch of a grant program designed to prevent avoidable hospital admissions and crises. The adult social care small preventative grant fund will begin accepting applications in January 2024, with grants of up to £4,000 available for activities scheduled between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Targeting Voluntary Organizations and Community Groups

The funding initiative targets voluntary organizations and community groups in Shropshire. It’s designed to support both established organizations and those interested in launching new initiatives. However, to be eligible for the funding, applicants are required to demonstrate alignment with The Shropshire Plan.

(Read Also: Humberside Police Opens Doors to Aspiring Detective Constables)

Reflection on the Previous Year

In the previous year, the council received thirty-two applications, out of which eighteen organizations were successful, receiving grants totaling over £40,000. Unsuccessful applicants were not left in the lurch but were directed to alternative sources of support.

Competitive Nature of Grant Program

Given the competitive nature of the grant program, the council has advised applicants to also consider other available grant programs for their activities. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure that community-based initiatives receive the necessary support to thrive and make a positive impact on the wellbeing of the residents of Shropshire.

(Read Also: Comprehensive News Portal for Ireland and Beyond Faces EU Directive Roadblock)

Health United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

