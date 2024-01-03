Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives

In an effort to support community-based initiatives aimed at promoting wellbeing and independence, Shropshire Council has announced the launch of a grant program designed to prevent avoidable hospital admissions and crises. The adult social care small preventative grant fund will begin accepting applications in January 2024, with grants of up to £4,000 available for activities scheduled between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Targeting Voluntary Organizations and Community Groups

The funding initiative targets voluntary organizations and community groups in Shropshire. It’s designed to support both established organizations and those interested in launching new initiatives. However, to be eligible for the funding, applicants are required to demonstrate alignment with The Shropshire Plan.

Reflection on the Previous Year

In the previous year, the council received thirty-two applications, out of which eighteen organizations were successful, receiving grants totaling over £40,000. Unsuccessful applicants were not left in the lurch but were directed to alternative sources of support.

Competitive Nature of Grant Program

Given the competitive nature of the grant program, the council has advised applicants to also consider other available grant programs for their activities. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure that community-based initiatives receive the necessary support to thrive and make a positive impact on the wellbeing of the residents of Shropshire.

