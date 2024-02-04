Shriners Children's Ohio Champions Burn Prevention During Burn Awareness Week

In the midst of Burn Awareness Week, Shriners Children's Ohio stands at the forefront, underscoring the urgency of spotting and rectifying potential home burn hazards. At the helm is Dr. Sarah Higginson, chief of staff at Shriners Children's, who has imparted valuable knowledge on averting burns, with a particular focus this year on flammable liquids.

Household Hazards and Burn Prevention

Ordinary household items such as gasoline, culinary oils, nail polish remover, and aerosols, often overlooked, could pose substantial burn threats. Dr. Higginson stresses the necessity of storing these items safely, away from children and heat sources. She emphasizes that education and proactive prevention are the most effective means of mitigating burn risks.

Immediate Response to Burn Injuries

Dr. Higginson also provided counsel on the immediate reaction to a burn injury. This entails removing clothing from the impacted area, running cool water over the burn for a span of 20 minutes, and enveloping it in a non-stick dressing. Notably, ice or ice water should be strictly avoided as it can exacerbate the injury by constraining blood flow to the affected area.

Scalds: The Most Common Type of Burn

Scalds, often resulting from hot liquids or steam, are identified as the most prevalent type of burn, constituting 40 percent of all burns treated. Shriners Children's offers a comprehensive burn care program, extending from acute treatment to scar management, and continues to support patients through their development into adulthood. The Dayton facility reported treating over 300 new burns in the previous year, underlining the critical importance of proactive burn prevention and awareness.