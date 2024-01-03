en English
Health

Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year’s Resolutions: Wallethub Study

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year’s Resolutions: Wallethub Study

As we usher in 2024, new research from Wallethub.com brings to light the daunting challenges faced by Shreveport, Louisiana, in keeping New Year’s resolutions. The city, which fell in ranking from the third worst in 2023 to the second worst this year, seems to be grappling with considerable obstacles across multiple resolution categories.

Shreveport’s Struggle with Resolutions

Among the 182 cities evaluated in the study, Shreveport’s rankings tell a tale of struggle. In the realm of relationships, the city ranks 177th. Its health score is even more concerning, standing at a dismal 180th. The finance sector doesn’t bring much relief either, with a rank of 176th. Work and school-related resolutions fare slightly better at 131st, but bad habits remain a significant issue, with the city standing at 166th.

The Parameters of Evaluation

The research considered a diverse range of factors to determine these rankings. From obesity rates and exercise frequency to income levels and credit scores, multiple dimensions of life in Shreveport came under scrutiny. Parameters like the quality of education, unemployment rates, bad habits like binge drinking and smoking, and even the availability of restaurants and parklands were taken into account.

Hope Amid the Statistics

Despite the grim statistics, the message for Shreveport residents is far from defeatist. The study’s findings are not a verdict but a call to action. The author of the Wallethub.com research emphasizes that improvements can be made regardless of location. Residents are encouraged to remain focused, motivated, and committed to their New Year’s resolutions.

While Shreveport faces significant challenges, the likes of Seattle, San Francisco, and Scottsdale shine as the best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions in 2024. The rankings underscore the importance of self-weighing in weight loss resolutions, the role of mindset and psychology, and the potential for dietary changes. They also highlight the benefits of drinking water and practising gratitude and mindful eating.

Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

