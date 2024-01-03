en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?

Shoulder pain, a common affliction that hinders countless individuals, often leads them down a path of various treatment options. In some instances, these treatments fall short, unable to provide the desired relief or restore mobility. In such circumstances, a shoulder replacement surgery emerges as a potential solution. Dr. Corey Dwyer, an eminent orthopedic surgeon from UConn Health, brings to light the conditions under which shoulder replacement becomes a viable option.

Shoulder Replacement: The Last Resort

As Dr. Dwyer elucidates, shoulder replacement is typically considered as a last resort when less invasive treatments fail to meet the expectations in terms of pain alleviation and restoration of motion. This operative procedure involves the substitution of the damaged sections of the shoulder with artificial components, aiming to enhance functionality and lessen discomfort.

Understanding the Procedure’s Implications

While the insights hail from a specific medical professional, they serve as a compass guiding individuals navigating their options to tackle chronic shoulder pain. The procedure’s implications extend beyond the operating room, with patients often experiencing significant improvements in their quality of life post-surgery.

Shoulder Replacement: A Public Statement

It’s important to note that this release is a public statement, and it strictly represents the views, positions, and conclusions expressed singularly by the author(s), devoid of any institutional bias. Dr. Dwyer’s assertions are grounded in his extensive experience performing these operations at the UConn Health Surgery Center.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has set a new milestone in public health infrastructure by transferring 41 kanals of land to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for creating the North Zone Unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV). The land, located in the village Jagti of the Nagrota area, was initially
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
7 mins ago
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
8 mins ago
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
4 mins ago
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
4 mins ago
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
4 mins ago
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
17 seconds
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
22 seconds
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
29 seconds
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
1 min
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
1 min
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
1 min
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
2 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
2 mins
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
2 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app