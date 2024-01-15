‘Shot Dead: The Movie’ – A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths

The controversial film ‘Shot Dead: The Movie’ unveils the heart-wrenching narratives of children who lost their lives following COVID-19 vaccinations. The movie, which is steeped in testimonies from bereaved parents, questions the safety of these vaccines. It features Dr. Peter McCullough, who discusses not just the surge in vaccine-related injuries and deaths, but also its profound impact on human despair.

Shedding Light on Personal Tragedies

The film draws attention to specific cases like 18-year-old Trista and 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr. Both teenagers tragically passed away after vaccination, with myocarditis—a severe heart condition—being the suspected cause in Ernesto’s case. The first fatal myocarditis case post-COVID-19 vaccination was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, marking a grim milestone.

The Underlying Risks

Dr. McCullough reports an alarming increase in cardiovascular issues like myocarditis, which can lead to permanent heart damage and potentially fatal outcomes in children. The film also features former Blackrock portfolio manager Edward Dowd, who draws attention to a spike in mortality among younger working-age individuals, eerily coinciding with vaccine mandates.

Reproductive Concerns

But the perils don’t end there. The film also delves into reproductive issues post-vaccination. Dr. James Thorp highlights the potential risks to pregnant women and unborn babies, suggesting that expectant mothers should steer clear of COVID-19 shots until further research is conducted. The film cites a leaked email from a California hospital reporting an increase in stillbirths and fetal deaths, adding to the mounting apprehensions.

Questioning Vaccine Safety

Amid all these concerns, Pfizer’s own data reportedly indicates high rates of miscarriage and stillbirth among vaccinated individuals. This finding paints a distressing picture and raises pressing questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The film concludes by highlighting the struggles of parents raising awareness about the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Their stories challenge the claims of health authorities that adverse reactions are rare and that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.