Health

Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise

The nation of Nepal is grappling with a critical shortage of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen test kits as it prepares to confront the potential threat of the JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus. The Provincial Public Health Laboratory of Sudurpaschim rang alarm bells over the paucity of these necessary testing tools, with existing PCR kits past their use-by dates and border health desks left with a mere 200 antigen kits, barely sufficient to last a day.

A Nationwide Crisis

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Population have acknowledged that this shortage is not localized but is a nationwide issue. The problem is further compounded by a dearth of trained lab technicians. Many were let go following the initial wave of infections, leaving the country ill-equipped to manage a potential new surge in cases.

Heightened Concerns Over JN.1

The emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant in India, a country that shares a porous border with Nepal, where thousands cross daily, has significantly heightened concerns. India has reported 573 new cases and two fatalities, with 197 instances of the JN.1 variant identified. In response, Nepal has dispatched nine positive COVID-19 swab samples from returnees to Kathmandu for genome sequencing.

WHO’s Assessment of JN.1

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has flagged JN.1 as a ‘variant of interest’, but currently deems the public health risk to be low. This variant was first detected in Luxembourg and is believed to have evolved from the Pirola variant (BA.2.86), itself a derivative of the Omicron sub-variant. Despite the WHO’s assessment, Nepali health authorities are maintaining close vigilance over the situation. Infectious disease experts are urging the country to gear up for potential outbreaks and bolster its surveillance measures.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

