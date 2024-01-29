Short RNA Sequences: An Unexpected Contributor to Neurodegenerative Diseases

A recent scientific revelation has upended long-standing beliefs concerning the role of RNA sequences in neurodegenerative diseases. The study demonstrated that not just long but even short RNA sequences, with as few as two repeats, can form solid-like aggregations. This is made possible through specific RNA G-quadruplex structures, a finding that presents a challenge to the conventional wisdom that only longer RNAs contribute to neurodegenerative diseases.

Undissolvable Short RNA Aggregates

The researchers discovered that these short RNA aggregates were resistant to dissolution, even with agents known to disrupt RNA gelation. Moreover, these RNA foci were observed in human cells in vivo. They were found to induce the colocalization of Sam68, a protein linked with fragile X associated tremor ataxia syndrome, which in turn led to reduced cell clonogenicity and eventual cell death.

Implications for Neurological Diseases

The findings have significant implications for our understanding of a range of neurological diseases. By interfering with the normal cellular processes, short RNA gelation facilitated by specific RNA structures could play a role in conditions such as fragile X syndrome (FXS), which is caused by CGG repeat expansion, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), both linked to GGGGCC repeat expansion.

RNA Phase Separation and Transition

This study underscores the crucial role of RNA phase separation and transition in the formation of RNA foci, a feature common to many neurodegenerative diseases. Researchers also found that molecular crowding conditions can enhance RNA's self-assembly into large clusters. While antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) could prevent clustering at lower molecular crowding, they proved ineffective at cell-like high crowding conditions. This indicates that the intermolecular interactions within RNA aggregates are remarkably robust.