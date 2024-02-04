Shiseido's Lavender Ring Initiative: Empowering Cancer Survivors Through Beauty

Shiseido, a world-renowned cosmetics company, has embarked on a remarkable journey to empower cancer survivors through beauty. The company recently inaugurated the Lavender Ring initiative in the Philippines, a program that transcends the momentary spotlight of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, endeavoring to offer year-round support.

Celebrating the Human Spirit

The Lavender Ring initiative is more than an awareness campaign. It stands as a beacon for cancer survivors, offering them a platform to share their narratives and connect with others. The initiative underscores the fact that these survivors are individuals with distinct lives and dreams, far beyond being mere 'themes' for awareness drives.

Partnerships for a Noble Cause

The initiative was launched in partnership with various local NGOs and hosted an event at Shangri-la The Fort, which saw participation from 60 attendees. The attendees included Lavender Ring ambassadors and cancer survivors, who were treated to bespoke makeup and hairstyling sessions by certified Shiseido Beauty Consultants and noted Filipino beauty professionals.

Empowerment Through Beauty

Shiseido's initiative also spotlighted a photoshoot where participants inscribed messages about what they value in life. The photographs, resplendent with the participants' life-affirming messages, are showcased on Shiseido's website. Shiseido's Life Quality Makeup's Perfect Cover range, specifically designed to address skin alterations due to cancer treatments, was also featured prominently.

The Lavender Ring echoes Shiseido's commitment to empowering individuals through beauty and resonates with their mission of 'Beauty Innovations For A Better World.' EPCALM, one of the partner NGOs, underscores the initiative's function in instilling hope and enhancing the quality of life for leukemia patients and survivors, solidifying the sentiment that leukemia is treatable and not a death sentence.