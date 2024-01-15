Shingles: Unpacking the Potential Complications and Future Research

Shingles, a painful skin rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus, can lead to a diverse array of complications, some of which are not immediately apparent. While many are familiar with the characteristic rash, fewer are aware of the potential for more severe outcomes, including hearing problems, pneumonia, and in very rare cases, death. Indeed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate fewer than 100 fatalities annually resulting from shingles.

Shingles and Cardiovascular Complications

A study from 2022 published in the Journal of the American Heart Association has shed new light on the possible long-term effects of shingles. The research, led by author Curhan, found an association between shingles and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke by nearly 30%. These findings suggest that the virus may inflict damage on blood vessels, a complication not widely recognized until now.

Further Research Needed

This groundbreaking study was conducted before the Shingrix vaccine became widely available. As such, further research is needed to ascertain whether this vaccine can offer protection against these serious cardiovascular risks. The Shingrix vaccine is currently recommended for preventing shingles and postherpetic neuralgia, a painful condition that can occur after shingles.

Shingles in Psoriatic Arthritis Patients

In related news, a separate study evaluated the risk of herpes zoster (shingles) in patients with spondyloarthropathy (SpA), including psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Interestingly, the study found that PsA patients had a higher incidence rate of shingles than the general population and that Jak-I treatment was associated with a higher risk of developing new-onset shingles. However, no connection was found between the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and new-onset shingles among the SpA patients.