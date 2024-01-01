Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed 2024 with a spotlight on fitness and equilibrium. On New Year’s Day, Shilpa graced her Instagram followers with a video demonstrating a balancing yoga posture, widely known as Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana. The actress underscored the asana’s benefits, which encompass enhanced focus, concentration, and synchronization between mind and body. It also bolsters flexibility in the back and hamstrings.

Shilpa’s Cautionary Note and Resolution

While promoting the yoga posture’s benefits, Shilpa also issued a cautionary note. She advised individuals grappling with back pain, slip-disc, and expectant mothers to steer clear of this asana. In her New Year’s message, Shilpa divulged her resolution to ‘LIVE IN THE ‘NOW” with mindfulness, balance, and gratitude.

Fans Response and Professional Pursuits

The Instagram post garnered warm responses from her followers, with numerous fans reciprocating her New Year wishes. Professionally, Shilpa was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee.’ Her upcoming projects are worth noting. Shilpa is onboard for Rohit Shetty’s OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime. She is also slated to appear in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati, sharing screen space with V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. This pan-India multilingual film is set to be released in various languages.