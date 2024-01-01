en English
Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed 2024 with a spotlight on fitness and equilibrium. On New Year’s Day, Shilpa graced her Instagram followers with a video demonstrating a balancing yoga posture, widely known as Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana. The actress underscored the asana’s benefits, which encompass enhanced focus, concentration, and synchronization between mind and body. It also bolsters flexibility in the back and hamstrings.

Shilpa’s Cautionary Note and Resolution

While promoting the yoga posture’s benefits, Shilpa also issued a cautionary note. She advised individuals grappling with back pain, slip-disc, and expectant mothers to steer clear of this asana. In her New Year’s message, Shilpa divulged her resolution to ‘LIVE IN THE ‘NOW” with mindfulness, balance, and gratitude.

Fans Response and Professional Pursuits

The Instagram post garnered warm responses from her followers, with numerous fans reciprocating her New Year wishes. Professionally, Shilpa was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee.’ Her upcoming projects are worth noting. Shilpa is onboard for Rohit Shetty’s OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime. She is also slated to appear in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati, sharing screen space with V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. This pan-India multilingual film is set to be released in various languages.

Bollywood Fitness Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

