en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Shigella Outbreak in Multnomah County: A Public Health Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:49 am EST
Shigella Outbreak in Multnomah County: A Public Health Crisis

In a significant public health development, Multnomah County in the Portland-metro area has issued an urgent warning about an outbreak of Shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection of the intestine. With its primary mode of transmission being fecal matter, the infection poses a significant challenge for healthcare providers and public health officials alike. In the month of December alone, the county has recorded at least 45 cases, raising alarm bells about the potential for a further spread.

Who is Most Impacted?

The most vulnerable groups in this health crisis are the houseless population and same-sex male couples. The Union Gospel Mission, a local organization, has reported three symptomatic individuals, one of whom required hospitalization after staying at a shelter hosted by a local church in Southeast Portland. Shigella transmission is believed to be occurring through fecal-oral spread via sexual contact in many cases, according to Multnomah County’s deputy health officer, Teresa Everson.

Antibiotic Resistance: A Growing Concern

Adding to the gravity of the situation is the fact that the Shigella bacteria are showing increasing resistance to antibiotics, which has complicated the treatment process. This has forced healthcare providers to explore alternative methods of managing the infection and its symptoms, which include severe diarrhea. In some cases, the infection has led to hospitalization, further straining the resources of healthcare facilities already grappling with other public health emergencies.

Combating the Outbreak

In response to this growing health crisis, Multnomah County has implemented several measures to contain the spread of the infection. These include isolating infected individuals and providing hotel vouchers to the houseless to minimize the risk of transmission. Public health officials are emphasizing the importance of handwashing and other hygiene practices established during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight against Shigella, they stress, requires a collective effort from the county’s residents to maintain sanitation standards and comply with preventive measures.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough

By Nitish Verma

World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War

By BNN Correspondents

Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?

By Quadri Adejumo

Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins ...
@Canada · 3 mins
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins ...
heart comment 0
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on ‘Koffee With Karan’

By BNN Correspondents

Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
57 seconds
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
1 min
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
2 mins
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
2 mins
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
2 mins
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
3 mins
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
3 mins
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
3 mins
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
18 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
27 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
37 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app