Shift in Mosquito Biting Patterns Could Affect Malaria Transmission

In a significant development, researchers have noticed a shift in the biting patterns of mosquitoes, which could have serious implications for the transmission of malaria, a major health concern in Africa. A team led by entomologist Eunho Suh at Penn State University has observed that mosquitoes are more likely to bite at dusk or dawn, rather than at night, due to the widespread use of insecticide-treated bed nets.

Mosquito Behavior and Malaria Transmission

Bed nets have been a crucial tool in the ongoing fight against malaria, protecting individuals from mosquito bites during sleep. However, the recent findings suggest that not all mosquito bites are equally likely to transmit malaria. In laboratory studies, Suh and his team discovered that mosquitoes biting in the evening or morning, when temperatures are cooler, were more likely to become infectious with potent malaria parasites than those biting at midnight.

An Evolutionary Response?

The shift in mosquito biting patterns could be viewed as an evolutionary response to the prevalent use of bed nets. As these nets largely protect people during the night, mosquitoes may have adapted their behaviour, choosing to bite at times when humans are less likely to be protected. This change in behavior could affect malaria transmission, as malaria parasites develop better during the cooler temperatures of the night.

Next Steps for the Research

The findings, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, shed new light on the dynamics of malaria transmission. However, the team has yet to validate these results with wild mosquitoes and malaria parasites in Africa. Despite these findings, the importance of bed nets in combating malaria cannot be overstated, and understanding mosquito behavior will aid in the continuous struggle against the disease.