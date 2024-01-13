Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group’s Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation

The Caregiving Education Group is all set to host an informative presentation titled ‘Scams and Financial Exploitation’. Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, the session will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and led by Cindy Koenig-Warnke from the Lincoln Police Department’s Technical Investigations Unit.

Unmasking Scams and their Impact

In her presentation, Koenig-Warnke will delve into various types of scams, elucidating their impact on individuals. Moreover, she will shed light on a specific Lincoln Police Scam investigation where an older adult fell prey to fraudsters, thereby illustrating the tangible consequences of these criminal activities.

Education to Counter Exploitation

The session aims to galvanize family caregivers, community members, and professional care providers in the fight against scams. Attendees will gain valuable insights and resources to guard themselves and others against the growing prevalence of scams. A discussion and question time will follow the presentation, fostering an open dialogue on this pressing issue.

Continued Efforts towards Protection

On a related note, the next meeting of the Caregiver Education Group is slated for February 27, where ‘Dear Judy’ — a poignant love story rewritten by Alzheimer’s will be discussed. These meetings, free of charge and open to the public, underline the group’s commitment to enhancing knowledge and building a safer community. For further information, Suzy Campbell of the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group can be contacted at suzycam54gmail.com.