en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group’s Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group’s Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation

The Caregiving Education Group is all set to host an informative presentation titled ‘Scams and Financial Exploitation’. Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, the session will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and led by Cindy Koenig-Warnke from the Lincoln Police Department’s Technical Investigations Unit.

Unmasking Scams and their Impact

In her presentation, Koenig-Warnke will delve into various types of scams, elucidating their impact on individuals. Moreover, she will shed light on a specific Lincoln Police Scam investigation where an older adult fell prey to fraudsters, thereby illustrating the tangible consequences of these criminal activities.

Education to Counter Exploitation

The session aims to galvanize family caregivers, community members, and professional care providers in the fight against scams. Attendees will gain valuable insights and resources to guard themselves and others against the growing prevalence of scams. A discussion and question time will follow the presentation, fostering an open dialogue on this pressing issue.

Continued Efforts towards Protection

On a related note, the next meeting of the Caregiver Education Group is slated for February 27, where ‘Dear Judy’ — a poignant love story rewritten by Alzheimer’s will be discussed. These meetings, free of charge and open to the public, underline the group’s commitment to enhancing knowledge and building a safer community. For further information, Suzy Campbell of the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group can be contacted at suzycam54gmail.com.

0
Education Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
33 seconds ago
LMTA to Host Free Public Program on Used Piano Assessment
The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) is inviting the public to participate in a free program aimed at imparting knowledge on how to evaluate the condition of used pianos. The event is scheduled for January 15, set to begin at 2 p.m., at the Great Plains Piano Company located at 2738 N. 48th St. Morgan
LMTA to Host Free Public Program on Used Piano Assessment
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
11 mins ago
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
12 mins ago
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
3 mins ago
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
TAL Education Group Revolutionizes Learning with Innovative Devices at CES 2024
8 mins ago
TAL Education Group Revolutionizes Learning with Innovative Devices at CES 2024
Harlingen City and School Board Reach Agreement on Campus Security
10 mins ago
Harlingen City and School Board Reach Agreement on Campus Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
2 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
3 mins
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
3 mins
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
3 mins
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
4 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
4 mins
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
4 mins
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
4 mins
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
18 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app