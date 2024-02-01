Sherri Shepherd and Damar Hamlin Dance for Heart Health Awareness at Go Red for Women Event

The shimmering New York skyline played backdrop to an evening brimming with star power, as Sherri Shepherd, the esteemed former host of The View, and Damar Hamlin, NFL safety for the Buffalo Bills, took center stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert. The event, held at the Appel Room in Jazz at Lincoln Center, was all about amplifying the importance of women’s heart health through the universal language of music and the powerful renditions of personal stories of those touched by cardiovascular issues.

Starry Night for a Noble Cause

The radiant Sherri Shepherd, 56, dazzled the red carpet in a red strapless mini dress with gold floral details. Complementing the dress were stunning scarlet red gloves and gold stiletto heels. She styled her hair in long curls and added a final touch with shiny gold hoops. The onlooker's attention was split between her radiant outfit and the equally dashing Damar Hamlin. The 25-year-old NFL safety chose a brick red suit, a crisp white button-down shirt, and white sneakers, perfectly harmonizing with Shepherd's glamorous attire.

Survivor to Supporter: Damar Hamlin's Journey

The presence of Damar Hamlin at the event was not just about sharing a dance with Shepherd; it was a celebration of his resilience and recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered during a game in January 2023. His journey from survivor to national ambassador for the American Heart Association has been an inspiration for many, as he introduced the headlining act for the night, Demi Lovato, who serenaded the audience with her chart-topping songs.

Sherri Shepherd: A Heart for Heart Health

Sherri Shepherd's involvement in the event was not merely as a celebrity guest but as a supporter of the cause for heart health awareness. Being a type two diabetic and understanding the high risk of heart-related issues associated with diabetes, Shepherd has been a vocal advocate for heart health, especially within the African American community. Her participation in the Red Dress event was a call to action, encouraging Black women to prioritize their heart health.

The event received notable support from KISS USA and CVS Health, further aligning with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, an initiative that continues to champion the cause of women's heart health.