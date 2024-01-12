en English
Health

Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion

During the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion, Shep Rose came clean about his drinking problem, especially concerning an incident at BravoCon in Las Vegas where he confessed to blacking out. The impact of his alcohol consumption on his health and personal relationships was also laid bare, prompting a shift in his drinking habits and a commitment to his well-being.

Admission of a Drinking Problem

Shep Rose’s candid admission of his excessive drinking at the reunion offered a glimpse into the seriousness of the situation. He acknowledged the gravity of his blackout during BravoCon, a situation that reflected his uncontrolled alcohol consumption. This incident, described by TV personality Paige Davis as Shep being ‘belligerent’ and ‘wasted,’ highlighted the pressing need for a change in his lifestyle. In a step towards healthier habits, Shep has now limited his alcohol intake to beer, avoiding harder liquors and shots.

Impact on Personal Relationships

The damaging effects of Shep’s drinking problem extended beyond his health. His relationship with Taylor Ann Green, a prominent part of the show since Season 7, ended due in part to his alcohol-related behavior. The split came as a surprise to fans, who had been following the couple’s journey on the show. At the reunion, Shep expressed regret for the consequences of his actions on their relationship. Taylor, despite the breakup, expressed hope for Shep’s commitment to change and recognized the positive facets of his persona.

Moving Forward: A Commitment to Change

Shep’s admission and the subsequent changes in his drinking habits signify a commitment to prioritizing his health. His decision to open up about his struggles with alcohol marks a crucial step in his journey towards a healthier lifestyle. However, the road to recovery is often fraught with challenges. Despite the skepticism of some of his friends—particularly Craig, who urged Shep to consider quitting drinking altogether—Shep remains steadfast in his determination to navigate his wellness journey while continuing his role on the show.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

