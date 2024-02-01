Shell Pakistan Teams Up with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust to Organize Eye Camp for Mechanics

In a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility, Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has joined forces with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) to organize an eye camp dedicated to mechanics. In this initiative, free eye screening services were provided, emphasizing SPL's commitment to the community's health and overall wellbeing.

Shell's Community Outreach Program

As part of SPL's community outreach program, a team of dedicated ophthalmologists and support staff from LRBT carry out eye tests and provide medication for various eye conditions. This initiative reflects the company's strategy of aligning its community support with its business objectives, fostering a sustainable business environment while addressing local needs.

Waqar Siddiqui, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, expressed his company's dedication to community welfare, stating, “We aim to be a good neighbour wherever we work, by contributing to the well-being of our communities. Shell’s social performance programmes enable us to share with communities the benefits that economic development brings while creating a sustainable business environment.”

Further Treatment and Follow-up

In cases where further medical attention is needed, patients are referred to an LRBT hospital for additional treatment at no cost. This demonstrates not only the depth of SPL's commitment to its community programs but also the extent to which it is willing to go to ensure the wellbeing of community members.

Aligning Business Objectives with Community Support

Shell's investment in community programs such as this one is a clear indication of its strategy to align business objectives with community support. It's a model that other corporations can learn from - creating a balance between business growth and community development, ensuring a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.