Shelby County Health Department Issues Guidelines Amid Boil Water Advisory

In the wake of a boil water advisory, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) in Memphis, Tennessee, has taken swift action, issuing a set of comprehensive guidelines for public establishments. This advisory comes in response to a surge in the demand for electricity and water, and impacts a broad spectrum of establishments ranging from schools and daycares to tattoo parlours, restaurants, and a variety of businesses that cater to the public.

Shelby County Issues Guidelines for Boil Water Advisory

The SCHD's guidelines are designed to mitigate the potential health risks associated with low water pressure and provide clear instructions on boiling water to effectively eliminate disease-causing bacteria. The guidelines also outline measures for conserving water during this critical period. The recommendations are for all customers of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW), who have been put on a boil water notice due to record-breaking demand for their services.

Health Department Emphasizes Compliance

For the health and safety of the public, the SCHD stresses that it is imperative for all public establishments to stringently adhere to these guidelines. Failure to comply not only poses a significant risk to public health but could also lead to the closure of the establishment in question.

Post-Advisory Measures

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, the SCHD recommends flushing out faucets, water pipes, and water-related equipment, especially in food and retail establishments. This step is crucial to ensure that any residual bacteria or other organisms are completely removed, thus securing the safety of the community.