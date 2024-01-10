en English
Health

Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month

January, nationally and in Ohio, is recognized as Blood Donor Awareness Month. This is a period when the necessity of donating blood is underscored due to the difficulties encountered in ensuring an adequate blood supply during the frosty months. In Shelby County, Ohio, to honor this month and attend to pressing needs, three blood drives are set to occur on January 16 and 17, 2024.

Locations for Blood Drives

The blood drives are slated to take place at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Sidney American Legion Post 217, and Lincoln Electric Automation in Fort Loramie. Solvita, previously known as the Community Blood Center, will be facilitating these drives. Those interested in donating can make an appointment with Solvita through various means: using the Donor Time app, calling a dedicated phone line, or visiting their website.

Incentives for Donations

As an added incentive to encourage donations, participants at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center during January and February will receive a ‘Donor Love’ hoodie, while stocks last. The National Blood Donor Awareness Month has been observed since 1969 and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month since 2018. Both are aimed at honoring donors and encouraging donations during a period marked by holiday disruptions, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses that can deplete blood supplies.

Dire Need for Blood Donations

Solvita is currently facing an urgent need for various blood types and is urging people to make blood donation a part of their New Year’s resolution. To make the process of donation smoother, donors are encouraged to fill out the donor questionnaire in advance using ‘DonorXPress,’ which is available on the Donor Time App or the Solvita website.

Health United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

