China

Shekhar Dongol: The Nepalese Student Bridging Nations Through Blood Donation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Shekhar Dongol: The Nepalese Student Bridging Nations Through Blood Donation

Shekhar Dongol, a Nepalese postgraduate student at Tianjin University, has emerged as a beacon of selflessness, having donated blood 18 times, with his most recent donation on December 28 at a mobile blood collection site in Tianjin. His unwavering commitment to this lifesaving practice began at the tender age of 19 in Nepal through the Red Cross Society and has continued unabated, even after enrolling in Tianjin University in March.

Quenching the Winter Demand for Blood

As the winter season sets in, the demand for blood transfusions has surged, especially for those grappling with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases in Tianjin. In this scenario, Dongol’s blood donations have come as a timely contribution, potentially saving numerous lives.

More Than Just a Blood Donor

According to Zhao Zhipeng, a faculty member at Tianjin University, Dongol firmly believes that regular blood donation benefits society at large and promotes healthy living habits for the donor. But his commitment to society extends beyond his selfless blood donations.

Currently pursuing a doctoral degree in architecture with a focus on cultural heritage protection, Dongol aspires to apply his expertise to research the ancient Silk Road trade corridor in Nepal. His research could unearth significant insights into this historic trade route, furthering our understanding of global trade dynamics in ancient times.

Bridging Nations Through Blood Donation

Dongol’s actions transcend the act of blood donation; they serve as a symbol of international friendship. He hopes that his regular blood donations in China will forge a bridge of friendship between China and Nepal, two nations with profound historical ties. Despite his academic commitments, Dongol intends to continue this practice while in China, further strengthening this symbolic bridge.

China Health Nepal
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

