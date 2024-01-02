Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a global health concern affecting nearly 100,000 patients in the US and millions more worldwide. Caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin (Hb) gene, it induces Hb polymerization and red blood cell sickling, leading to severe pain and complications. With limited and often side-effect laden treatments available, the only curative option remains hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a procedure fraught with risks.

Need for Accurate Preclinical Models

To enhance treatment options, the medical community requires preclinical models that faithfully mimic human SCD pathophysiology. This is where sheep, bearing physiological and developmental traits akin to humans, including the intricate transition from fetal to adult Hb, may offer a potential solution.

Sheep: The Potential Model for SCD Research

By introducing the human SCD mutation into sheep to create a ‘shHbS’ model, groundbreaking results have been observed in molecular dynamics simulations. These findings suggest that sheep could be an invaluable model for studying SCD, enabling long-term studies and fostering the development of new therapies.

Meeting the Urgent Need for Effective Treatments

With the World Health Organization (WHO) projecting a rise in SCD incidence, the demand for more potent, safe treatments is escalating. In this context, the sheep model could play a pivotal role in addressing this urgent need. Unlike mice, which have limitations, the sheep model could provide a more accurate reflection of human development, physiology, and SCD pathophysiology, thereby paving the way for novel, effective treatment strategies.