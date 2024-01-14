en English
Health

Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, a region with one of the highest incidences of sickle cell disorder (SCD) outside of West Africa, the importance of understanding and managing this genetic disease cannot be overstated. Anndeloris Chacon, a registered nurse and sickle cell specialist, has thrown a spotlight on the prevalence and impact of this red blood cell disorder in Trinidad and Tobago.

Understanding Sickle Cell Disorder

SCD is caused by a genetic mutation that causes red blood cells to take on a characteristic ‘sickle’ shape. This mutation, while providing historical protection against malaria, leads to a complex health disorder when a child inherits the sickle gene from both parents. If both parents are carriers of the trait, the child has a one in four chance of inheriting the disorder.

Manifestation and Complications

The symptoms of SCD, such as pain crises and immunosuppression, typically emerge after six months of a child’s life. These crises can be triggered by various factors, including temperature changes and dehydration. The condition can lead to serious complications like retinopathy, renal failure, and avascular necrosis.

Managing Sickle Cell Disorder

Chacon emphasizes the importance of mental well-being, proper nutrition, hydration, and relaxation in managing SCD. She also believes in the power of public awareness in facilitating early detection and management of the disorder. Further, she expressed an ambition to develop a dedicated Sickle Cell Disorder service in her home country to provide enhanced support to those affected.

Paralleling this scenario, the Sickle Cell Disease Association co-founder was recently awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. This news was accompanied by the approval of breakthrough treatments for SCD – Casgevy and Lyfgenia. Meanwhile, the death of influencer Jeane Passos dos Santos due to complications from sickle cell anemia highlighted the continued prevalence of this condition. Santos, known for sharing fashion and beauty content on social media, hailed from Salvador, Brazil, a city with more sickle-cell anemia sufferers than any other Brazilian municipality, and a condition that more commonly affects black people.

Health Trinidad and Tobago
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

