Health

Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from ‘Across the Sky’ Podcast

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from ‘Across the Sky’ Podcast

As the calendar flips to January, the holiday cheer dissipates, and the reality of winter begins to settle in. For many, this month is synonymous with shorter, colder days, burgeoning post-holiday bills, and a general sense of melancholy. But a deeper issue lurks beneath the surface, one that extends far beyond the ‘winter blues.’ In the latest episode of the ‘Across the Sky’ podcast, Jasmine Wilson from the Ascension Medical Group delves into the world of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a more severe form of depression triggered by weather changes.

Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Seasonal Affective Disorder is not just a mere case of winter gloom. It’s a recognized form of depression that recurs at particular times of the year, most commonly during the winter months. Symptoms include daytime lethargy, increased sleep duration, social withdrawal, and decreased productivity. According to Wilson, certain individuals are more susceptible to SAD, a point she expands upon in the podcast.

Combatting SAD: Remedies and Support Systems

Tackling SAD is a two-pronged approach: self-care and external support. Regular exercise, maintaining good sleep habits, exposure to natural light, and a nutritious diet can significantly alleviate symptoms. Yet, it’s also crucial for employers to step up and support their workforce. Flexibility, promotion of wellness benefits, and providing access to self-led mental health resources, as suggested by Dr. Stephanie Moynihan, Associate Medical Director at Dialogue, can go a long way in aiding employees affected by SAD.

The Role of ‘Across the Sky’ Podcast

The ‘Across the Sky’ podcast, hosted by the Lee Weather team, serves as a platform for discussions on a range of topics, from meteorology to mental health. Besides delving into SAD, the latest episode also includes an array of unrelated news snippets. From local restaurant openings, arrests, and sports updates, to the Golden Globes and a touring production of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, the podcast provides a comprehensive overview of recent happenings. Listeners are encouraged to engage by submitting questions and comments via phone or email, fostering a sense of community.

Health
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

