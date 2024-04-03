Sharp Rise in C-Section Deliveries in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh: IIT Madras Study Finds

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have uncovered a significant increase in caesarean section (C-section) deliveries in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh from 2016 to 2021. The study, conducted by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, was published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, raising concerns over the growing prevalence of surgical births in these regions.

Exploring Factors Behind the Surge

The research team delved into various factors contributing to the rise in C-section deliveries, including maternal age, birth intervals, and the number of children. A notable discovery was the impact of the delivery setting, with private healthcare facilities showing a higher prevalence of C-sections compared to public ones. This finding suggests that factors other than clinical need may be influencing the decision to opt for surgical delivery.

Socioeconomic Influences on Delivery Choices

In an intriguing twist, the study revealed that in Tamil Nadu, poorer women were more likely to undergo C-sections in private hospitals, a trend that contrasts with the situation in Chhattisgarh, where wealthier families opted for these procedures. This disparity underscores the complex interplay of socioeconomic factors in determining healthcare choices, with education, urban residency, and access to healthcare facilities playing pivotal roles.

Implications and Future Directions

The rising trend of C-section deliveries, especially in the private sector, calls for a closer examination of healthcare practices and policies. With C-section rates exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended threshold, there is a need for targeted interventions to address non-clinical factors influencing these decisions. The study's findings highlight the importance of ensuring equitable access to maternal healthcare and the necessity for further research into the reasons behind the high C-section rates in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.