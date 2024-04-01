Sharp Rise in C-Section Deliveries in India Unlinked to Medical Need, IIT Madras Study Reveals

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have uncovered a significant increase in caesarean section (C-section) deliveries in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh from 2016 to 2021, despite a fall in pregnancy complications. This rise, documented in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, points towards non-clinical factors influencing the preference for C-sections, such as socio-economic status, education level, and healthcare facility type.

Advertisment

Dissecting the Data: A Five-Year Analysis

The comprehensive study by IIT Madras's Department of Humanities and Social Sciences used data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted in 2015–2016 and 2019-21. It revealed that the prevalence of C-sections escalated from 17.2% to 21.5% in the two states within five years. Notably, in private healthcare facilities, nearly half of all deliveries were C-sections by 2021. Factors such as urban residency, higher education levels, and being overweight significantly contributed to this increase, overshadowing clinical needs as the primary reason for opting for C-section deliveries.

Socio-Economic Factors at Play

Advertisment

Interestingly, the study found that in Tamil Nadu, poorer women were more likely to undergo C-sections in private hospitals, a trend that demands further scrutiny for potentially unnecessary surgical interventions. The research also pointed out a glaring disparity in the availability of obstetricians and gynaecologists in public healthcare facilities, particularly in Chhattisgarh, where 77% of the sanctioned posts remained vacant as of 2021. This lack of infrastructure and personnel in public hospitals could be driving the higher rates of C-sections in private facilities.

Implications and Recommendations

The findings from this study raise important questions about the role of non-clinical factors in determining the method of delivery and the potential for unnecessary surgical procedures that could pose health risks to both mothers and infants. The World Health Organization recommends a C-section rate of 10% to 15% to optimize maternal and neonatal outcomes, a benchmark significantly surpassed in the states studied. The research team calls for a cautious reevaluation of C-section thresholds and suggests that further analysis is necessary to mitigate clinically unnecessary surgeries, especially among economically disadvantaged groups in private sector healthcare facilities.