Arts & Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on ‘Koffee With Karan’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on ‘Koffee With Karan’

In a recent episode of the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan: Season 8’, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore revealed her personal battle with cancer and how it influenced her career choices. The candid disclosure occurred during a conversation with the show’s host, director Karan Johar, who admitted that Tagore had declined a role in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ due to her health issues.

Legacy of a Bollywood Icon

Sharmila Tagore’s illustrious career in Indian cinema began when she was just 14, with her debut in Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama ‘The World of Apu’. From then on, she established herself as a significant figure in both Bengali and Bollywood cinema. Her collaborations with legendary actors and directors have solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

Navigating Health and Career

The decision to reject a role in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ due to health concerns underlines the critical impact of personal well-being on career decisions, particularly in an industry as demanding as Bollywood. Tagore’s openness about her battle with cancer and the precautions she’s taking amidst the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the challenges faced by individuals, particularly public figures, and the importance of prioritizing health.

Resilience and Passion for Acting

Despite her health struggles, Tagore made a comeback to acting with the film ‘Gulmohar’ after a 13-year hiatus, demonstrating her resilience and passion for her craft. Her portrayal of a queer character in the film is indicative of her willingness to explore diverse and meaningful roles, reinforcing her status as a versatile actress.

The ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode featuring Sharmila Tagore and her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, sparked conversations around health, career, and the entertainment industry, emphasizing the need for empathy, understanding, and support within the film fraternity. Tagore’s journey continues to inspire audiences and serve as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of a legendary actress in Indian cinema.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood Health India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

