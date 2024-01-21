Sharjah Charity International Provides Medical Aid to Over 1,100 Patients

In a remarkable display of philanthropy, the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has extended its support to over 1,100 patients in 2023, with an expenditure of AED 22.1 million. The charity's assistance, which spanned across various areas of healthcare, has been a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with chronic diseases, cancer, and kidney failure requiring dialysis.

Breakdown of SCI's Medical Assistance

SCI's financial aid was strategically divided amongst various medical needs. A significant AED 1.6 million was dedicated to chronic disease care, benefitting 136 patients. The charity also earmarked AED 3 million for cancer treatment, providing aid to 71 patients. A substantial investment of AED 6.6 million was used to avail dialysis sessions.

Support for Critical Surgeries

In a bid to offer comprehensive medical assistance, SCI also shouldered surgical costs amounting to AED 6 million, covering 249 patients. These funded surgeries included high-risk procedures such as organ transplants (liver, marrow, kidney), heart surgeries, stroke treatments, and catheterizations. These life-saving procedures, often deemed unaffordable by many, were made accessible through the charity's benevolence.

Further Contributions and Future Commitments

SCI's philanthropic efforts also extended to childbirth, with the charity supporting 72 deliveries. The organization remains committed to assisting those with severe health issues who are unable to afford medical care. In collaboration with various partners, SCI aims to enhance the reach and effectiveness of its medical programmes, constantly striving to improve healthcare accessibility for those in need.