Shared Decision-Making in MS Care and Innovations in Treatment: Highlights from the Neurology Congress

At the 2023 International Congress on the Future of Neurology, held in Jersey City, New Jersey, the spotlight was on shared decision-making in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). Dr. Patricia K. Coyle, a neurology professor at Stony Brook University Medical Center, stressed the importance of this collaborative approach. Involving patients in the treatment process has been shown to improve adherence to disease-modifying therapies and enhance overall outcomes.

Shared Decision-Making in MS Care

Dr. Coyle underscored the benefits of shared decision-making in MS care, an area where patient education and decision aids are becoming increasingly prevalent. This approach empowers patients, setting treatment goals that reflect their individual needs and preferences. However, despite the positives, the current MS treatments face several challenges. These include adverse events related to administration routes, the rapid clearance of drugs, and difficulty in crossing the blood-brain barrier to reach the central nervous system (CNS).

Need for New Therapy Delivery Strategies

There is a growing necessity for new therapy delivery strategies to counter these obstacles and augment the effectiveness of treatments. Dr. Coyle discussed how addressing lifestyle factors could optimize therapeutic responses, further underscoring the importance of shared decision-making in patient care. She also highlighted the need for ongoing developments in CNS repair strategies for neurological diseases, including MS.

Ongoing Developments and Innovations

Among the ongoing developments, Dr. Coyle specifically pointed out the progress made in the field of MS, despite the lack of effective treatments for progressive forms of the disease. Exciting advancements include a novel MRI procedure developed by researchers at ETH Zurich. This procedure allows for accurate mapping of the condition of myelin sheaths, which are often damaged in MS. The new procedure promises potential for early recognition and improved monitoring of MS, as well as potential applications in medical imaging. Additionally, a study has identified Myelin Basic Protein (MBP) in Oligodendrocyte-Derived Extracellular Vesicles (ODEVs) as a potential biomarker for diagnosing and predicting the prognosis of MS. Such advancements reinforce the importance of shared decision-making in helping patients navigate their treatment options and anticipate the course of their disease.