Sharabi Brothers: Turning Tragedy into a Mission of Healing

Imagine a night of music and merriment turning into a tragedy of unthinkable proportions. This was the fate of 23-year-old Daniel Sharabi and his brother Neriya, who survived the gruesome Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival in Israel. Now, they find themselves on American soil, raising funds for their nonprofit foundation, The Association for Survivors and Wounded. The foundation's mission is to provide a lifeline to the more than 3,000 survivors of the massacre, offering physical, economic, and mental recovery assistance.

The Aftermath of a Tragedy

The Hamas attack inflicted a colossal loss of life, with 364 people dead and 50 kidnapped. Amid this chaos, the Sharabi brothers narrowly escaped death, an experience that left deep emotional scars. Despite their ordeal, they channel their pain into helping others. Their foundation funds therapies and organizes events for survivors, providing a crucial support network in their healing journey. In January, an event near Ein Yahav saw the participation of 600 survivors, a testament to the growing reach of their efforts.

Unseen Scars: Coping with Trauma

The trauma of surviving such a horrific event is not easily healed. Daniel, in particular, lost his friend Karin Journo and witnessed the kidnapping of his best friend Yosef Haim Ohana. Dealing with his PTSD, he's undergone therapy and is determined to assist other survivors in coping with the aftermath of the terrifying event. For many, the Sharabi brothers' foundation is a beacon of hope amidst the darkness.

Connecting Through Shared Experiences

The Association for Survivors and Wounded extends its support network through a private Facebook group for Nova survivors. With over 13,000 members, it serves as a platform for survivors to share their experiences, find comfort in each other's stories, and learn that they are not alone in their struggle. It's a testament to the power of shared experiences and the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Despite the weight of their trauma, the Sharabi brothers met with Dr. Orli Peter in Los Angeles, who leads the Israel Healing Initiative to treat trauma in Israel. Daniel's focus on helping others is his way of dealing with his PTSD, expressing gratitude for the chance to make a difference.