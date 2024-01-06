Shannon Heritage Donates to Paediatric Unit: A Tradition of Support Continues

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the Shannon Heritage team has stepped forward with a generous donation of €1,000 and a cornucopia of children’s toys to The Children’s Ark Paediatric unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL). This act of goodwill was a culmination of fundraising efforts that unfurled during the festive month of December at two famed attractions in County Clare: Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, and Craggaunowen.

A Tradition of Charity

Shannon Heritage’s contribution to The Children’s Ark is not an isolated incident. Over the years, the organisation has shown an unwavering commitment towards this purpose-built paediatric unit, contributing to their ongoing mission of providing indispensable care for young patients. The funds raised play a pivotal role in supporting the myriad services offered by the unit, including the Sunshine and Rainbow wards, a high-dependency unit, a cystic fibrosis unit, and a Caterpillar day ward.

Community Engagement

While the monetary donation is significant, the toy collection reflects the spirit of the community. Both staff and visitors at the Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, and Craggaunowen, participated in this initiative, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared responsibility towards supporting child healthcare in the region.

Impacting Lives, One Donation at a Time

Through their persistent support for The Children’s Ark, Shannon Heritage is making a tangible impact in the lives of countless children. The funds and toys donated will be instrumental in maintaining the high standard of care provided by the paediatric unit, offering a beacon of hope for the young patients and their families.