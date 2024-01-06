en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Shannon Heritage Donates to Paediatric Unit: A Tradition of Support Continues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Shannon Heritage Donates to Paediatric Unit: A Tradition of Support Continues

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the Shannon Heritage team has stepped forward with a generous donation of €1,000 and a cornucopia of children’s toys to The Children’s Ark Paediatric unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL). This act of goodwill was a culmination of fundraising efforts that unfurled during the festive month of December at two famed attractions in County Clare: Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, and Craggaunowen.

A Tradition of Charity

Shannon Heritage’s contribution to The Children’s Ark is not an isolated incident. Over the years, the organisation has shown an unwavering commitment towards this purpose-built paediatric unit, contributing to their ongoing mission of providing indispensable care for young patients. The funds raised play a pivotal role in supporting the myriad services offered by the unit, including the Sunshine and Rainbow wards, a high-dependency unit, a cystic fibrosis unit, and a Caterpillar day ward.

Community Engagement

While the monetary donation is significant, the toy collection reflects the spirit of the community. Both staff and visitors at the Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, and Craggaunowen, participated in this initiative, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared responsibility towards supporting child healthcare in the region.

Impacting Lives, One Donation at a Time

Through their persistent support for The Children’s Ark, Shannon Heritage is making a tangible impact in the lives of countless children. The funds and toys donated will be instrumental in maintaining the high standard of care provided by the paediatric unit, offering a beacon of hope for the young patients and their families.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a tentative agreement to pay nearly $700 million to settle investigations by over 40 U.S. states. These investigations revolve around allegations that the corporation improperly marketed its talc-based baby powder, failing to include warnings about potential health risks associated with the product. This settlement, which is yet
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
18 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
18 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
10 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
16 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
17 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
36 seconds
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
37 seconds
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
2 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
3 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
3 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
3 mins
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
4 mins
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
4 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
5 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
26 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app