Health

Shannen Doherty’s Italy Trip: Adventure Amidst Adversity Bucket List

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Shannen Doherty’s Italy Trip: Adventure Amidst Adversity Bucket List

Actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in the popular series, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ recently embarked on a voyage of a lifetime. A ‘bucket list’ trip to Italy, shared with her oncologist and friend, Dr. Lawrence Piro, was the subject of an episode on her podcast, ‘Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.’

From Oncologist to Adventure Partner

In a rare blend of professional and personal relationships, the journey saw Doherty join Dr. Piro and his family on a yacht trip. This adventure was an item on her bucket list. She expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, recounting the joyful moments and adventurous escapades they embarked on. Even an unexpected brush with jellyfish and an injury incurred while avoiding them couldn’t dampen her spirit.

More Than Just a Doctor-Patient Relationship

Doherty, who has been candid about her battle with stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasized to her bones, shared the special bond she shares with Piro. Despite their doctor-patient relationship, they maintain separate ‘lanes’ for their social and medical interactions. Piro emphasized that they rarely cross these boundaries. Doherty respects his time, refraining from asking medical questions during social occasions, instead preferring to contact him during business hours or at the clinic.

Shannen Doherty’s Early Acting Journey: From Church Plays to Commercials

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1971, Shannen knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue acting. The family moved to California, where she got involved in church plays. After a director suggested her talent, Shannen’s mother initially resisted, but eventually allowed her to pursue a career in entertainment. At the age of ten, she began doing commercials for companies selling jeans, burgers, and toys, kickstarting her journey in the industry.

Health Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

