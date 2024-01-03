en English
Health

Shannen Doherty Expresses Hope Amidst Stage-Four Breast Cancer Battle

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Shannen Doherty Expresses Hope Amidst Stage-Four Breast Cancer Battle

Charmed actress Shannen Doherty, 52, in her podcast, ‘Let’s Be Clear’ has given an intimate account of her ongoing battle with stage-four breast cancer. She revealed her hopeful outlook on the future advancements in cancer treatments and the potential these may have in extending her life. In her candid conversation with oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro, Doherty emphasized the importance of optimism and the role of a positive mindset in her treatment journey. She also shared the prospect of future therapies such as T-cell therapy that could offer new hope for a cure.

A Battle with Cancer and Hope for the Future

Throughout her battle, Doherty has shown remarkable strength and determination. Despite her diagnosis, she has strived to continue living and creating. She launched her podcast to discuss topics relevant to her condition, aiming to reach individuals affected by cancer and raise awareness and funds. Her recent trip to Italy, a bucket-list goal, showcased her fearlessness and zest for life.

Her conversations with Dr. Piro have shed light on her condition, revealing that her cancer had metastasized to her bones and brain. Despite this, Doherty expressed hope to maintain her health for the next few years as advancements in treatments are made. She underwent surgery in January 2023 to remove a brain tumor, a testament to her resilience and determination.

The Impact of IVF and Cancer Treatments on Fertility

Doherty also touched on a controversial topic, the potential link between IVF treatments and increased risk of breast cancer. Citing a 2019 study presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology conference, Doherty shared her belief that IVF may have contributed to her diagnosis. However, she acknowledged that the increased risk might be more associated with the population of women who undergo fertility treatments and their health characteristics, rather than the IVF drugs themselves.

She also highlighted the impact of cancer treatments on fertility in both men and women. Chemotherapy can damage sperm in men, and hormone therapy can decrease sperm production. Despite these challenges, Doherty expressed her continued desire to become a mother, showcasing her unwavering spirit even in the face of stage 4 cancer treatment.

Personal Struggles and Public Sharing

Adding to her battle with cancer, Doherty shared the painful revelation of her third husband, Kurt Iswarienko’s alleged infidelity just before her brain surgery last year. This personal betrayal, coupled with the fear for her life, added another layer of struggle to her journey. Despite these personal hardships, Doherty continues to publicly share her journey, fostering a candid dialogue about her battle with terminal cancer.

Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

