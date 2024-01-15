en English
Accidents

Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
In the heart of Shivpuri, the residents of Shankarpuri Mohalla are voicing grievances over the dilapidated state of their local roads. The residents assert that their roads have been neglected for over a month, posing an increased risk of accidents. Among the discontented voices is local businessman Varun Bhatt, who openly criticized the authorities for their negligence, especially given the electoral promises made.

Deepak Jain: A Voice of Frustration

Deepak Jain, another resident of Shankarpuri Mohalla, expressed his disappointment with the government’s disregard for their welfare. He specifically pointed out the community’s exclusion from mosquito fogging efforts during a peak in dengue cases. This, he believes, is an indication of the authorities’ lack of concern for the well-being of the people in the area.

Ashok Prashar Pappi’s Response

In response to these concerns, Ludhaina (Central) MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi addressed the issue of the broken roads. He explained that the road in question was left non-carpeted due to a broken sewage line repair. The MLA reassured the frustrated residents, promising that the road would be re-carpeted within 15 days. In addition to that, he committed to taking up the issue of mosquito fogging with the relevant authorities, offering a glimmer of hope to the discontented residents of Shankarpuri Mohalla.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

