Shanghai Cord Blood Bank Provides Insurance Compensation for Leukemia-Diagnosed Children

In a precedent-setting move, two families in Shanghai have received insurance compensation after their children, aged 1 and 2, were diagnosed with acute leukemia. The Shanghai Cord Blood Bank, where the parents had stored their children's umbilical cord blood at birth, has stepped up to provide a payout of 500,000 yuan (equivalent to approximately US$69,638).

Insurance Policy and Its Benefits

The bank offers an insurance policy to parents who decide to store their children's umbilical cord blood for a span of 20 years. If their child is diagnosed with specific severe diseases, including leukemia, malignant lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and aplastic anemia, within this period, the policy ensures a substantial compensation. During a ceremony held last Friday, each of the two families was awarded the compensation amount, expected to cover the children's medical expenses.

Shanghai Cord Blood Bank: A Game Changer

Established in 2004, the Shanghai Cord Blood Bank has become the largest of its kind in China. It boasts a 100 percent matching rate for Chinese patients and has performed over 6,800 stem cell transplants. The survival rate of patients post-transplant is over 60.3 percent after five years, a figure that aligns with global standards.

The Value of Umbilical Cord Blood

Umbilical cord blood serves as more than just a source for transplants. It is particularly valuable as an adjunct therapy to reduce rejection rates when the donor is a half match, typically a parent of the patient. The Shanghai Cord Blood Bank's insurance policy not only provides financial support to families in the face of severe diseases but also encourages the preservation of umbilical cord blood, potentially saving countless lives in the future.