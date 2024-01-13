en English
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
In a bid to curb the rising trend of flavored e-cigarette use among minors, the Seymour Community School Corp. board of education has given the green light for a novel approach. A donation from the Jackson County Health Department has enabled the installation of the cutting-edge HALO Smart Sensor 3C devices in middle and high school facilities. The move comes in the wake of the 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey, which highlighted the lowest rate of youth tobacco use since 2012 but raised red flags over burgeoning e-cigarette usage.

HALO: A Privacy-First Approach to Tackling Vaping

The HALO system is a smart sensor that will be discreetly placed in privacy areas such as bathrooms and common areas within the schools. These areas are often hotspots for vaping; however, privacy concerns have made monitoring these locations difficult. The HALO system offers a solution that respects individual privacy—no camera footage or audio recording is involved. Instead, the system relies on its sensory capabilities to detect vaping activities.

Advanced Sensory Capabilities for Comprehensive Detection

The HALO system is not just a vape detector—it offers a comprehensive suite of features that extend beyond vaping detection. It can differentiate between tobacco and marijuana vapes, a crucial factor in ensuring the accuracy of detection. The system also uses LED lighting to indicate escape routes and air quality alerts. Additionally, it’s equipped to detect abnormal noises, panic situations, and the use of masking agents often employed to conceal vaping activities.

Creating Safer Schools with Smart Technology

Another compelling feature of the HALO system is its ability to alert poor air conditions, which could signify the presence of airborne pathogens or high carbon dioxide levels. The devices are tamper-resistant and can trigger camera recording to identify individuals in the vicinity during an alarm event. In other counties where the HALO system has been introduced, there’s been a noted positive shift in student behavior. Students reportedly feel safer and are less inclined to engage in prohibited activities in school restrooms. This innovative approach to tackling the issue of e-cigarette usage demonstrates how technology can play a pivotal role in creating safer learning environments for students.

Education Health United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

