Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak in Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled by Discrimination

In an alarming shift from past outbreaks, the Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing its largest outbreak of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, primarily transmitting through sexual contact. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the first sexually transmitted cases of mpox were traced back to a Belgian man who had sexual relations with other men during his visit to Kinshasa. Subsequent infections were linked to sexual contact with this individual, underscoring a significant change in the virus’s transmission pattern.

Discrimination Aggravates the Outbreak

The outbreak’s severity is further magnified by rampant discrimination and the criminalization of homosexuality in many parts of Africa, particularly against gay and bisexual men. This discrimination creates a barrier to disease control as these groups are less likely to report symptoms. Unaided, the virus has found a refuge in the shadows, making it harder for health authorities to monitor and estimate the number of cases linked to sexual transmission. This lack of awareness among health workers in Congo about the potential for sexual transmission of mpox further amplifies the crisis.

Child Victims and Limited Vaccine Supplies

Congo reported around 13,350 suspected mpox cases as of November, including 607 deaths. Children under 15 make up about 70% of these cases. The global outbreak in 2022 saw mass vaccination efforts in countries like Canada, Britain, and the U.S., primarily targeting high-risk groups such as gay and bisexual men. However, due to the fear and stigma associated with coming forward for vaccination, such strategies may not be as effective in Africa.

Challenges and Concerns

Congo’s attempts to secure a Japanese mpox vaccine are hindered by regulatory hurdles. The global supply of vaccines is limited, with only one vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic, authorized against mpox. Experts argue that African governments may prioritize other issues over securing mpox vaccines, suggesting that stronger monitoring, laboratory networks, and better availability of diagnostic supplies could be more beneficial. Without significant efforts to address the outbreak, there’s a growing concern that mpox could continue to spread, potentially leading to global emergencies reminiscent of the early HIV pandemic.