Sexologist Debunks ‘Wait-10-Dates’ Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit

In a recent Relationship Rehab column, a 29-year-old woman seeking a long-term relationship and a family has found herself questioning a long-held belief: Is being ‘too sexually available’ hampering her search for a lifetime partner? These concerns, spurred on by the advice of a friend who advocates waiting for at least ten dates before sex, have left her wondering if her approach is outdated. However, resident sexologist, Isiah McKimmie, offers a different perspective.

Debunking the ‘Wait-10-Dates’ Myth

McKimmie agrees with the woman, stating outright that research does not support the friend’s theory. The notion that waiting for numerous dates before engaging in sex can secure a lasting relationship is not backed by empirical evidence. In fact, many happy couples engaged in sexual activity early in their relationship. The key, according to McKimmie, isn’t about waiting for an arbitrary number of dates, but aligning with someone who shares similar values.

Navigating Attachment Styles

Instead of focusing on sexual timing, McKimmie proposes exploring one’s attachment style to better understand personal relationship needs and patterns. She suggests that understanding your attachment style can help you find a harmonious match and prompt further questions about your relationship patterns. This idea is supported by a multitude of studies, highlighting the importance of attachment styles in predicting relationship dynamics and satisfaction.

Critical View on Conservative Bias

While citing limited and criticized research that suggests higher relationship satisfaction among couples who wait until marriage to have sex, McKimmie emphasizes that these findings are not universal and may be influenced by a conservative bias. Such views can be narrow, simplified, and potentially misogynistic, she warns. The ‘wait-10-dates’ approach might not only be outdated, but could also be counterproductive for those seeking genuine, lasting connections.

In conclusion, McKimmie endorses self-awareness, knowledge, and personal judgment as the guiding principles when navigating relationships. She encourages the woman to trust her own judgment, seek therapy if needed, but ultimately make decisions that feel right for her, irrespective of societal norms or peer advice.