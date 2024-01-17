Sewage Crisis in Nkulumane: A Ticking Cholera Time Bomb

In the heart of Nkulumane, a suburb of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, a raw sewage spill has been an uninvited guest in the lives of the residents. Among them, 70-year-old Mrs. Christine Mkhwebo, who has endured the foul odors and the unhygienic conditions for nearly a year. The pungent smell is just a symptom of a deeper problem: the potential risk of cholera, a disease currently ravaging parts of Zimbabwe.

A Crisis Unattended

Despite numerous reports to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), the issue remains unresolved. The council cites a lack of necessary tools as the reason for the unattended clogged drainage system, leaving residents like Mrs. Mkhwebo in distress. But the problem isn't confined to her home. Nearby schools, including Mthombowesizwe Primary School and Lobengula Primary School, are also grappling with sewage spills from burst pipes, exposing the students and staff to health risks.

Cholera: A Growing Threat

The U.N.'s Children's Fund has raised alarms about the cholera outbreak in Africa, with Zimbabwe among the hardest hit. The scarcity of purified water, uncollected refuse, and running sewage contribute to the spread of this waterborne disease. With a fatality rate of 4% among the 9,000 reported cases, the situation is dire. Despite the government's efforts to contain the outbreak, the disease has affected 60 out of Zimbabwe's 64 districts.

Government Measures and Resident Demands

The government has taken measures to combat the cholera outbreak, including the improvement of Water, Hygiene, and Sanitation (WASH) infrastructure and the enforcement of city by-laws. These steps are a part of a larger effort to control the disease's spread, which has claimed 71 lives since the outbreak on February 12, 2023. However, residents argue that these measures are insufficient. They call for more effective and lasting solutions, such as a continuous supply of potable water and better sanitation services.

While the government's efforts show promise, the urgency of the situation demands more. The residents of Nkulumane, like Mrs. Mkhwebo and the students of Mthombowesizwe and Lobengula Primary Schools, deserve a swift and effective solution. The risk of cholera is too great, and the need for clean water and proper sanitation is too urgent to be left unattended any longer.