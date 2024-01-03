en English
Health

Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Recent findings indicate a grim correlation between severe COVID-19 infections and an increased susceptibility to schizophrenia, a severe mental disorder. Individuals who have undergone severe COVID-19 infections are over four times more likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia compared to those who have not contracted the virus, reinforcing the hypothesis that the coronavirus might act as a trigger for the development of such mental conditions.

COVID-19 and Mental Health

The link between severe COVID-19 and amplified risk of psychotic disorders adds a new dimension to the growing body of evidence concerning the long-term mental health implications of the coronavirus. This underscores the necessity for further research and interventions to mitigate the aftermath of severe COVID-19 infections on mental health.

Schizophrenia and Virus Infections

Schizophrenia manifests through symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and cognitive difficulties. While the precise cause of schizophrenia remains a mystery, previous research has suggested that viral infections, including influenza and potentially COVID-19, could be catalysts for this condition. This recent discovery strengthens this hypothesis and calls for a more in-depth investigation.

Implications on Treatment and Prevention

These findings also shed light on the possible interaction between clozapine, a common drug used in the treatment of schizophrenia, and vaccines. While there is no consistent evidence of an increased risk for clozapine blood level increases or adverse events, the study indicated that clozapine use may be associated with reduced levels of immunoglobulins, potentially impacting vaccine effectiveness. This calls for a careful examination of the vaccination strategy for individuals on clozapine therapy.

Moreover, the pandemic’s impact on the receipt of Brief Interventions (BIs) for smoking and alcohol in primary care was also addressed. The provision of BIs for smoking declined following the onset of the pandemic, although it rebounded among priority socioeconomic groups. The receipt of BIs for alcohol, however, remained low, raising concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the accessibility of such interventions.

In conclusion, the correlation between severe COVID-19 infections and an increased risk of schizophrenia highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach in addressing the long-term mental health implications of the pandemic. It underscores the importance of continued research, effective treatment strategies, and accessible interventions to safeguard the mental health of individuals in the face of this unprecedented crisis.

Health Science & Technology
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

