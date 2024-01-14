en English
Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Southern Michigan and Northern Indiana, including several Metro Detroit counties such as Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne. This advisory, effective from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2023, forewarns that wind chills could plummet to a biting 20 degrees below zero.

Potential Snowfall and Extreme Cold

Adding to the freezing temperatures, parts of Metro Detroit are bracing for one to four inches of snowfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning. With temperatures dropping into the low 20’s, the extreme cold is not only a discomfort but poses significant health risks. Among these, frostbite is a major concern, which can afflict exposed skin within just 30 minutes at temperatures below 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recognizing and Responding to Frostbite

Frostbite manifests itself through symptoms such as redness or pain in the skin, white or grayish-yellow skin areas, a waxy skin texture, and numbness. It is crucial that residents are aware of these signs and take prompt action to prevent further damage. Limiting time spent outdoors and donning protective clothing are recommended measures to mitigate exposure to the extreme cold.

Hypothermia: An Additional Threat

Moreover, the severe cold weather conditions heighten the risk of hypothermia, a potentially fatal condition that can occur even at temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, especially if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water. As with frostbite, early recognition and appropriate response to the signs of hypothermia are vital. The advisory also extends to safeguarding pets by limiting their exposure to the harsh cold temperatures.

Health United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

